United Spirits Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.70 crore, up 66.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.70 crore in June 2021 up 66.85% from Rs. 1,031.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021 up 122.98% from Rs. 241.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.30 crore in June 2021 up 326.41% from Rs. 86.70 crore in June 2020.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2020.

United Spirits shares closed at 683.45 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)