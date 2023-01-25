 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Spirits Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,778.70 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,778.70 crore in December 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,947.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.20 crore in December 2022 down 28.5% from Rs. 299.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.10 crore in December 2022 down 24.23% from Rs. 518.80 crore in December 2021.

United Spirits
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,778.70 2,911.00 2,947.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,778.70 2,911.00 2,947.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,409.70 1,758.50 1,357.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 80.80 68.70 241.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 153.10 -64.30 18.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.00 152.60 148.10
Depreciation 64.70 65.90 75.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 279.00 160.00 300.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 323.30 398.20 364.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 307.10 371.40 442.90
Other Income 21.30 7.60 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 328.40 379.00 443.00
Interest 24.40 21.00 39.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 304.00 358.00 403.80
Exceptional Items -148.70 381.50 --
P/L Before Tax 155.30 739.50 403.80
Tax -59.10 191.30 108.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 214.40 548.20 295.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 214.40 548.20 295.30
Minority Interest -- 5.40 4.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.20 -0.50 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 214.20 553.10 299.60
Equity Share Capital 145.50 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 7.80 4.22
Diluted EPS 3.02 7.80 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 7.55 4.22
Diluted EPS 3.02 7.80 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited