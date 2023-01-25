English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Spirits Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,778.70 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,778.70 crore in December 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,947.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.20 crore in December 2022 down 28.5% from Rs. 299.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.10 crore in December 2022 down 24.23% from Rs. 518.80 crore in December 2021.

    United Spirits
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,778.702,911.002,947.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,778.702,911.002,947.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,409.701,758.501,357.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods80.8068.70241.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks153.10-64.3018.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost161.00152.60148.10
    Depreciation64.7065.9075.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses279.00160.00300.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses323.30398.20364.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.10371.40442.90
    Other Income21.307.600.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax328.40379.00443.00
    Interest24.4021.0039.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax304.00358.00403.80
    Exceptional Items-148.70381.50--
    P/L Before Tax155.30739.50403.80
    Tax-59.10191.30108.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities214.40548.20295.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period214.40548.20295.30
    Minority Interest--5.404.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-0.50--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates214.20553.10299.60
    Equity Share Capital145.50145.30145.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.027.804.22
    Diluted EPS3.027.804.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.027.554.22
    Diluted EPS3.027.804.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited