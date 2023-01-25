United Spirits Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,778.70 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,778.70 crore in December 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,947.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.20 crore in December 2022 down 28.5% from Rs. 299.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.10 crore in December 2022 down 24.23% from Rs. 518.80 crore in December 2021.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in December 2021.

Read More