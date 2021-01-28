United Spirits Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore in December 2020 up 3.3% from Rs. 2,587.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.97% from Rs. 235.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.40 crore in December 2020 up 10.41% from Rs. 431.50 crore in December 2019.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2019.

United Spirits shares closed at 644.90 on January 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 12.02% over the last 12 months.