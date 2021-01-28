MARKET NEWS

United Spirits Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

January 28, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore in December 2020 up 3.3% from Rs. 2,587.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.97% from Rs. 235.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.40 crore in December 2020 up 10.41% from Rs. 431.50 crore in December 2019.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2019.

United Spirits shares closed at 644.90 on January 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 12.02% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,673.002,196.002,587.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,673.002,196.002,587.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,254.601,138.101,135.70
Purchase of Traded Goods144.9035.10101.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.0066.10196.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost160.20143.30129.30
Depreciation78.9069.3066.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses234.40184.80251.90
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses444.30337.90346.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax378.70221.40359.70
Other Income18.8011.005.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax397.50232.40365.50
Interest42.9055.8050.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax354.60176.60314.80
Exceptional Items20.20----
P/L Before Tax374.80176.60314.80
Tax94.0051.1082.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities280.80125.50232.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period280.80125.50232.80
Minority Interest6.704.303.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.50-0.40-0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates287.00129.40235.30
Equity Share Capital145.30145.30145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.051.823.32
Diluted EPS4.051.823.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.051.823.32
Diluted EPS4.051.823.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Spirits
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:11 am

