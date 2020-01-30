United Spirits Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,587.60 crore, up 2.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,587.60 crore in December 2019 up 2.91% from Rs. 2,514.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.30 crore in December 2019 up 15.29% from Rs. 204.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.50 crore in December 2019 up 7.39% from Rs. 401.80 crore in December 2018.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2018.

United Spirits shares closed at 634.80 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.14% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.