United Polyfab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.62 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.62 crore in March 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 172.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 54.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.

United Polyfab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

United Polyfab shares closed at 95.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.86% returns over the last 6 months and 135.15% over the last 12 months.