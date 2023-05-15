English
    United Polyfab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.62 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Polyfab Gujarat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.62 crore in March 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 172.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 54.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.

    United Polyfab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    United Polyfab shares closed at 95.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.86% returns over the last 6 months and 135.15% over the last 12 months.

    United Polyfab Gujarat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.62154.97165.96
    Other Operating Income----6.80
    Total Income From Operations179.62154.97172.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.65139.85149.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.340.19-2.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.281.582.44
    Depreciation3.183.153.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.605.688.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.574.5211.49
    Other Income0.320.34-6.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.904.865.00
    Interest2.301.941.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.602.923.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.602.923.18
    Tax0.631.041.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.971.882.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.971.882.13
    Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----34.16
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.901.01
    Diluted EPS0.410.90--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.901.01
    Diluted EPS0.410.90--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels #United Polyfab #United Polyfab Gujarat
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm