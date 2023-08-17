English
    United Polyfab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.46 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Polyfab Gujarat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.46 crore in June 2023 up 23.69% from Rs. 170.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2023 up 80.3% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in June 2023 up 26.17% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2022.

    United Polyfab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

    United Polyfab shares closed at 102.00 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 171.28% over the last 12 months.

    United Polyfab Gujarat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.46179.62170.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.46179.62170.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.93162.65156.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.170.34-1.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.062.281.77
    Depreciation3.243.183.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.877.606.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.553.574.31
    Other Income1.660.320.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.213.904.34
    Interest2.342.302.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.861.601.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.861.601.98
    Tax0.570.630.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.290.971.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.290.971.83
    Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.570.410.87
    Diluted EPS1.570.41--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.570.410.87
    Diluted EPS1.570.41--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
