United Polyfab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.46 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.46 crore in June 2023 up 23.69% from Rs. 170.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2023 up 80.3% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in June 2023 up 26.17% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2022.

United Polyfab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

United Polyfab shares closed at 102.00 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 171.28% over the last 12 months.