United Polyfab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.97 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.97 crore in December 2022 down 15.83% from Rs. 184.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 69.24% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2022 down 5.54% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.