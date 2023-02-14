United Polyfab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.97 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.97 crore in December 2022 down 15.83% from Rs. 184.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 69.24% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2022 down 5.54% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

United Polyfab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

United Polyfab shares closed at 109.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 195.54% returns over the last 6 months and 196.34% over the last 12 months.