    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Polyfab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.97 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Polyfab Gujarat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.97 crore in December 2022 down 15.83% from Rs. 184.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 69.24% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2022 down 5.54% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

    United Polyfab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

    United Polyfab shares closed at 109.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 195.54% returns over the last 6 months and 196.34% over the last 12 months.

    United Polyfab Gujarat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.97147.86174.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.97147.86174.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.85141.24157.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-4.631.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.581.142.36
    Depreciation3.153.153.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.683.387.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.523.572.91
    Other Income0.340.205.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.863.788.60
    Interest1.942.212.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.921.575.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.921.575.91
    Tax1.040.761.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.880.814.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.880.814.89
    Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.382.33
    Diluted EPS0.900.382.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.382.33
    Diluted EPS0.900.382.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

