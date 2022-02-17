United Polyfab Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 184.12 crore, up 143.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.12 crore in December 2021 up 143.19% from Rs. 75.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 down 60.37% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021 down 13.91% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2020.

United Polyfab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2020.

United Polyfab shares closed at 33.35 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.11% returns over the last 12 months.