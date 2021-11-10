United Nilgiri Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.78 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.78 crore in September 2021 up 6.71% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021 up 43.73% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2021 up 31.17% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2020.

United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.02 in September 2020.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 384.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 16.62% over the last 12 months.