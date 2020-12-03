PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Nilgiri Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Dec 3, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore in September 2020 up 27.91% from Rs. 13.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2020 down 18.36% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2020 down 15.69% from Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2019.

United Nilgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.38 in September 2019.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 321.20 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.90% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.5915.3812.58
Other Operating Income----1.18
Total Income From Operations17.5915.3813.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.662.923.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.100.49-2.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.164.524.74
Depreciation0.780.750.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.773.213.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.323.493.29
Other Income1.522.901.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.846.394.80
Interest0.020.020.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.826.374.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.826.374.78
Tax0.811.501.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.014.873.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.014.873.69
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.029.757.38
Diluted EPS6.029.757.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.029.757.38
Diluted EPS6.029.757.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #United Nilgiri #United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
first published: Dec 3, 2020 09:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.