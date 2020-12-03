United Nilgiri Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore in September 2020 up 27.91% from Rs. 13.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2020 down 18.36% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2020 down 15.69% from Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2019.

United Nilgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.38 in September 2019.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 321.20 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.90% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.