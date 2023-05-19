English
    United Nilgiri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore in March 2023 down 1.41% from Rs. 17.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 up 455.44% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 up 125.14% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

    United Nilgiri shares closed at 280.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.54% over the last 12 months.

    United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9320.0017.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9320.0017.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.965.283.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-0.141.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.146.255.13
    Depreciation0.881.010.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.005.515.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.582.11-0.29
    Other Income1.671.671.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.243.780.96
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.223.760.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.223.760.94
    Tax0.400.920.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.822.840.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.822.840.51
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.645.681.02
    Diluted EPS5.645.681.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.645.681.02
    Diluted EPS5.645.681.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm