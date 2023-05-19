United Nilgiri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore in March 2023 down 1.41% from Rs. 17.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 up 455.44% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 up 125.14% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 280.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.54% over the last 12 months.