United Nilgiri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, up 34.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in March 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 289.4% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 up 165.22% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 341.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and 5.74% over the last 12 months.