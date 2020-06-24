United Nilgiri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore in March 2020 up 28.4% from Rs. 12.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 93.24% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2020 down 58.33% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2019.

United Nilgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.50 in March 2019.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 263.10 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and -14.09% over the last 12 months.