United Nilgiri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore in June 2023 down 17.39% from Rs. 23.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2023 up 39.8% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2023 up 33.98% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2022.

United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 9.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in June 2022.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 303.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.61% returns over the last 6 months and -2.19% over the last 12 months.