    United Nilgiri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore in June 2023 down 17.39% from Rs. 23.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2023 up 39.8% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2023 up 33.98% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2022.

    United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 9.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in June 2022.

    United Nilgiri shares closed at 303.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.61% returns over the last 6 months and -2.19% over the last 12 months.

    United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.3616.9323.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.3616.9323.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.634.966.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.710.37-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.505.146.00
    Depreciation0.880.880.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.044.006.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.011.583.97
    Other Income1.971.670.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.983.244.25
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.963.224.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.963.224.23
    Tax1.120.400.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.842.823.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.842.823.46
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.685.646.93
    Diluted EPS9.685.646.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.685.646.93
    Diluted EPS9.685.646.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #United Nilgiri #United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

