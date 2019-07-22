United Nilgiri Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.35 crore, down 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.35 crore in June 2019 down 1.99% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2019 down 54.74% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2019 down 24.84% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2018.

United Nilgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.66 in June 2018.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 284.00 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.41% over the last 12 months.