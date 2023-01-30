English
    United Nilgiri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 up 78.07% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

    United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0023.2819.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0023.2819.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.285.024.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.142.550.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.256.146.91
    Depreciation1.010.890.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.516.225.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.112.451.04
    Other Income1.671.290.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.783.741.82
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.763.721.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.763.721.79
    Tax0.920.720.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.843.001.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.843.001.39
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.686.002.78
    Diluted EPS5.686.002.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.686.002.78
    Diluted EPS5.686.002.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited