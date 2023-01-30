United Nilgiri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 up 78.07% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

United Nilgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.

