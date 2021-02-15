United Nilgiri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore in December 2020 up 20.09% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2020 down 1.17% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020 up 1.11% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2019.

United Nilgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.38 in December 2019.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 311.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.