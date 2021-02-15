MARKET NEWS

United Nilgiri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore in December 2020 up 20.09% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2020 down 1.17% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020 up 1.11% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2019.

United Nilgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.38 in December 2019.

United Nilgiri shares closed at 311.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.5417.5916.26
Other Operating Income----0.84
Total Income From Operations20.5417.5917.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.167.664.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.36-2.10-1.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.445.165.11
Depreciation0.890.780.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.383.773.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.022.323.98
Other Income2.451.521.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.483.845.61
Interest0.020.02--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.453.825.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.453.825.61
Tax0.820.810.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.633.014.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.633.014.69
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.276.029.38
Diluted EPS9.276.029.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.276.029.38
Diluted EPS9.276.029.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #United Nilgiri #United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:00 pm

