United Leasing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 98.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 98.21% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2020 up 226.73% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2020 up 1066.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.

United Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2019.

United Leasing shares closed at 6.82 on November 24, 2020 (BSE)