United Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 49.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 49.96% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 132.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
United Leasing shares closed at 58.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE)
|United Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.11
|4.45
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.11
|4.45
|2.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.45
|3.14
|1.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|0.15
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.24
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.57
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.23
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.24
|0.29
|Interest
|0.11
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.43
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.43
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.43
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.43
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited