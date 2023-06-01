United Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 49.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 49.96% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 132.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

United Leasing shares closed at 58.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE)