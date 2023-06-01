English
    United Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 49.96% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 49.96% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 132.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    United Leasing shares closed at 58.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE)

    United Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.114.452.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.114.452.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.453.141.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.140.150.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.240.26
    Depreciation0.150.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.570.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.230.28
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.240.29
    Interest0.110.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.170.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.170.24
    Tax-0.030.040.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.130.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.130.14
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.430.46
    Diluted EPS-0.150.430.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.430.46
    Diluted EPS-0.150.430.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

