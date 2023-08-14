United Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 37.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 37.49% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 12.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 up 78.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

United Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

United Leasing shares closed at 53.17 on June 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 150.21% returns over the last 6 months