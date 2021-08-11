United Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 10442.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2021 up 10442.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 102.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 131.51% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

United Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2020.

United Leasing shares closed at 6.45 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)