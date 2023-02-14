United Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, up 153.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 153.58% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 43.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.