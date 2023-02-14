United Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, up 153.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 153.58% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 43.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

United Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.

United Leasing shares closed at 58.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE)