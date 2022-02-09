United Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 431.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in December 2021 up 431.1% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 1898.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 up 6500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

United Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

United Leasing shares closed at 7.05 on February 04, 2022 (BSE)