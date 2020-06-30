United Interact Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 90.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2020 down 90.48% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 up 7.72% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 up 8.23% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.

United Interact shares closed at 16.06 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)