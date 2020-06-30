United Interact Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 90.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Interactive are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2020 down 90.48% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 up 7.72% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 up 8.23% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.
United Interact shares closed at 16.06 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)
|United Interactive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.88
|0.45
|9.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.88
|0.45
|9.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|11.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.49
|0.51
|-1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.20
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.27
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-0.62
|-1.72
|Other Income
|-0.47
|0.65
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|0.02
|-1.68
|Interest
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|0.02
|-1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|0.02
|-1.68
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.57
|0.02
|-1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.57
|0.02
|-1.70
|Minority Interest
|0.76
|-0.02
|0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.81
|0.00
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|0.02
|-4.79
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|0.02
|-4.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|0.02
|-4.79
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|0.02
|-4.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
