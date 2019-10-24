United Drilling Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.47 crore, down 51.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.47 crore in September 2019 down 51.99% from Rs. 61.38 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2019 up 100.59% from Rs. 6.65 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.38 crore in September 2019 up 101.23% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2018.

United Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2018.

United Drilling shares closed at 85.15 on October 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.43% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.