English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Drilling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 44.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in March 2023 down 44.8% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 down 64.98% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 down 58.22% from Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022.

    United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.

    United Drilling shares closed at 231.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -49.32% over the last 12 months.

    United Drilling Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9326.5139.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9326.5139.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.6919.6745.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.92-3.76-23.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.442.792.56
    Depreciation0.840.760.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.063.843.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.823.2011.12
    Other Income0.430.400.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.243.6111.45
    Interest0.050.160.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.193.4511.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.193.4511.13
    Tax1.351.393.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.842.068.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.842.068.11
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----219.52
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.014.00
    Diluted EPS1.371.014.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.014.00
    Diluted EPS1.371.014.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Drilling #United Drilling Tools
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am