United Drilling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 44.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in March 2023 down 44.8% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 down 64.98% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 down 58.22% from Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022.

United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.

United Drilling shares closed at 231.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -49.32% over the last 12 months.