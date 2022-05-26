 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Drilling Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore in March 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 46.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022 up 94.64% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

United Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

United Drilling shares closed at 471.60 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 44.18% over the last 12 months.

United Drilling Tools
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.74 45.54 46.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.74 45.54 46.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.40 46.85 5.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.67 -26.55 29.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.56 2.83 3.23
Depreciation 0.71 0.69 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.62 3.06 2.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.12 18.66 4.77
Other Income 0.33 0.60 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.45 19.27 5.24
Interest 0.32 0.08 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.13 19.19 5.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.13 19.19 5.03
Tax 3.02 6.15 0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.11 13.04 4.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.11 13.04 4.17
Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.30 20.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 219.52 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 6.42 2.06
Diluted EPS 4.00 6.42 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 6.42 2.06
Diluted EPS 4.00 6.42 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
