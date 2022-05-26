United Drilling Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore in March 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 46.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022 up 94.64% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

United Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

United Drilling shares closed at 471.60 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 44.18% over the last 12 months.