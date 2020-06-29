United Drilling Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.25 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.25 crore in March 2020 down 6.28% from Rs. 23.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2020 down 36.13% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2020 down 24.84% from Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2019.

United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.25 in March 2019.

United Drilling shares closed at 130.95 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 45.66% over the last 12 months.