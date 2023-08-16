English
    United Drilling Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 43.01% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in June 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 36.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 down 52.7% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 35.85% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022.

    United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    United Drilling shares closed at 215.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.06% over the last 12 months.

    United Drilling Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8821.9336.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8821.9336.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.8714.6933.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.17-3.92-7.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.792.442.92
    Depreciation0.960.840.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.934.063.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.163.824.42
    Other Income0.370.430.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.534.244.78
    Interest0.450.050.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.084.194.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.084.194.42
    Tax0.601.351.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.482.843.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.482.843.12
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.371.54
    Diluted EPS0.721.371.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.371.54
    Diluted EPS0.721.371.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

