United Drilling Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.79 crore, down 30.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.79 crore in June 2019 down 30.97% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2019 up 134.25% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2019 up 116.41% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2018.

United Drilling EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2018.

United Drilling shares closed at 106.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.49% returns over the last 6 months and 0.95% over the last 12 months.