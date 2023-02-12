United Drilling Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore, down 41.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore in December 2022 down 41.79% from Rs. 45.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 down 84.21% from Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 78.11% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.