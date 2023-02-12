English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Drilling Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore, down 41.79% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore in December 2022 down 41.79% from Rs. 45.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 down 84.21% from Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 78.11% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

    United Drilling Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5134.2645.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5134.2645.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6733.1246.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.76-9.67-26.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.793.382.83
    Depreciation0.760.700.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.844.273.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.202.4518.66
    Other Income0.400.380.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.612.8419.27
    Interest0.160.250.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.452.5919.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.452.5919.19
    Tax1.390.436.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.062.1513.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.062.1513.04
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.066.42
    Diluted EPS1.011.066.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.066.42
    Diluted EPS1.011.066.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited