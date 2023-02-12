United Drilling Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore, down 41.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore in December 2022 down 41.79% from Rs. 45.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 down 84.21% from Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 78.11% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in December 2021.

United Drilling shares closed at 232.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.81% returns over the last 6 months and -54.44% over the last 12 months.