United Drilling Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.27 crore, up 412.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.27 crore in December 2018 up 412.74% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 up 80.82% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018 up 55.63% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.

United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2017.

United Drilling shares closed at 118.05 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.02% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.