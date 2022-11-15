English
    United Drilling Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.26 crore, down 32.06% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.26 crore in September 2022 down 32.06% from Rs. 50.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 15.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2022 down 83.43% from Rs. 23.36 crore in September 2021.

    United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2021.

    United Drilling shares closed at 279.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.44% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.

    United Drilling Tools
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2637.1250.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2637.1250.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0933.3233.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.67-7.76-11.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.412.942.83
    Depreciation0.990.950.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.692.952.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.764.7122.13
    Other Income0.130.360.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.885.0722.60
    Interest0.250.620.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.634.4622.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.634.4622.43
    Tax0.421.306.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.213.1515.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.213.1515.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.213.1515.45
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.555.15
    Diluted EPS1.091.555.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.555.15
    Diluted EPS1.091.555.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

