United Drilling Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore, down 52.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore in June 2023 down 52.63% from Rs. 37.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 51.57% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 down 36.38% from Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2022.

United Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

United Drilling shares closed at 215.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.06% over the last 12 months.