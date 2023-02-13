United Drilling Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore, down 49.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore in December 2022 down 49.16% from Rs. 52.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 84.09% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 down 76.66% from Rs. 20.18 crore in December 2021.