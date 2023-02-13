English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Drilling Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore, down 49.16% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Drilling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.51 crore in December 2022 down 49.16% from Rs. 52.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 84.09% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 down 76.66% from Rs. 20.18 crore in December 2021.

    United Drilling Tools
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5134.2652.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5134.2652.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.7133.0953.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.76-9.67-26.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.043.412.89
    Depreciation1.060.990.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.983.693.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.492.7618.81
    Other Income0.160.130.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.652.8819.42
    Interest0.160.250.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.492.6319.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.492.6319.34
    Tax1.410.426.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.082.2113.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.082.2113.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.082.2113.10
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.021.094.36
    Diluted EPS1.021.094.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.021.094.36
    Diluted EPS1.021.094.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
