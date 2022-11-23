United Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 37.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 211.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 190% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

United Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

United Credit shares closed at 10.62 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.65% over the last 12 months.