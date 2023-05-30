United Credit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 19.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 19.87% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 35.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 60.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

United Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

United Credit shares closed at 15.10 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.18% returns over the last 6 months and 18.15% over the last 12 months.