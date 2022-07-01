United Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 31.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.16% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 106.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

United Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

United Credit shares closed at 12.07 on June 30, 2022 (BSE)