United Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 11.04% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 101.1% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

United Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

United Credit shares closed at 16.89 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.24% returns over the last 6 months and 68.56% over the last 12 months.