United Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 2.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 2.85% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 52.31% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

United Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2021.

United Credit shares closed at 10.02 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.80% returns over the last 6 months and -35.15% over the last 12 months.