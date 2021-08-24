United Credit Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2021 up 15.59% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 30.6% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 17.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

United Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

United Credit shares closed at 16.30 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)