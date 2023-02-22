United Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.