United Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

United Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

United Credit shares closed at 17.50 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.77% over the last 12 months.