United Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2020 down 5.96% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 7.5% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

United Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

United Credit shares closed at 11.16 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months